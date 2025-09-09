© 2025 KLCC

University of Oregon included in grant to create an interdisciplinary geo-hazards center

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published September 9, 2025 at 6:17 AM PDT
A landslide across a two-lane road, completely blocking it.
ODOT
A landslide blocks OR Hwy 138 between Glide and Highway 97, as seen in this March 16, 2025 photo.

The University of Oregon has been chosen as a hub to study post-fire landslides, hurricane-induced flooding, and related natural disasters. It’s part of a five-year, $15 million National Science Foundation grant that was recently announced.

UO Professor of Earth Sciences Josh Roering is a co-leader of the new Center for Land Surface Hazards. In the past, he said, experts in these areas worked independently, and on smaller studies.

“We’re really trying to take an integrated approach to this, and an interdisciplinary one," he said. "It really takes a village of scholars to come together and bring their expertise in these different processes to understand how they collectively shape and alter the Earth's surface and put people at risk.”

Roering said collaborating makes sense, because after a wildfire, for example, an area may also see erosion and impacts to downstream areas. The new center aims to produce tools, such as dashboards with adaptable maps, to help better predict and deal with inter-related disasters.

He said the grant comes at a time when the country is seeing, “damage to infrastructure and loss of life at an increasing pace.”

According to Roering, the research will focus on four locations, each with a different environment and hazards: Puerto Rico, Kentucky, Southern California, and Alaska.

The University of Michigan, Berkeley, and the University of Southern California are also part of the Center, along with other academic and non-academic partners.

A cartoon shows a mountain and surrounding areas, and various natural disasters in each location.
CLaSH
A graphic demonstrates how natural disasters may trigger other land surface events, further imperiling landscapes and communities after the initial disaster has passed. The newly funded Center for Land Surface Hazards, based at the University of Michigan, is bringing together scientists from a broad range of institutions and universities to further understand fundamental science processes that cause landsliding, river erosion, debris flows and flooding.
