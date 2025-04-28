City Club of Eugene: The Future of Lane Transit District

Program date: April 25, 2025

Air date: April 28, 2025

From the City Club of Eugene:

Jameson Auten, CEO at Lane Transit District (LTD), will describe how public transit is evolving to better serve our growing community. With more than six million rides annually, 360 employees, and a fleet of 113 buses, LTD connects people to jobs, school, healthcare, and housing—making a real impact beyond traditional transit metrics.

The discussion will spotlight LTD’s long-range mobility plan, service improvements anticipated in fall 2026, and new partnerships supporting affordable housing and climate-friendly development. Attendees will also learn about the new Downtown Eugene Circulator and how to get involved through LTD’s Mobility Pledge. Whether you’re a daily rider or a civic leader, this is a chance to help shape the future of transit in our region.

Jameson T. Auten joined LTD in November 2022. Previously, he served as Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, where he was employed for many years and held increasingly responsible positions. Jameson is very active in the public transportation industry, including the American Association of Public Transportation and the National Academies of Sciences. He is a graduate of American Public Transit Association’s leadership program. Jameson earned an MBA from Virginia Commonwealth University and a bachelor’s degree with a political science major from California University of Pennsylvania (PennWest).

