Living Less Unsustainably: Second hand stores

Giving used items over the holidays is more environmentally friendly than buying new.

There are brick and mortar options like Bring, the Habitat for Humanity Re-store, St. Vinnie's, Goodwill, Babyworld, The Assistance league, and Play It Again Sports, along with many online market places including Craigslist, Freecycle, Pay-It-Forward, eBay, NextDoor, and Offerup. The U of O has even opened a used furniture store open Saturdays only.

Some used items reduce climate impacts by almost 100 percent over new items. Windows, building materials, anything that would have been landfilled is ideal as a used item.

But much clothing, some furniture, and products that are being upgraded can be a different story. I'm not talking to the people buying used items, but to the people donating. If you don't like the color of your current blue couch so you get a brown one, or you feel like wearing a dress once and then donating it, don't forget about the impact of the new item you are acquiring. Of course donating is better than land-filling, but refinishing the table, recovering the couch, and re-wearing the one event dress will have less impact on the climate than buying the new and giving away the old. Second hand stores are being overloaded with some things - women's fast fashion being the biggest offender.

A plate of cookies - chocolate chip please - is always a hit.

The proliferation of second - and third - hand marketplaces is heartening in many ways, but disappointing in others. Before you buy something new, or even give away the old, ask yourself where will it be in three, 10, or 20 years. Still serving up Thanksgiving dinner, or in the landfill.

