Good Gardening: Seasonal Reflections

As the steady winter rains end really end the summer garden season, it's a good time to look back at what worked, failed, and surprised you so next years garden can be better - or if there were a lot of failures, not as disappointing.

I try new varieties of tomato each year, and this season I grew a beautiful black cherry tomato that turned red on the underside as it ripened and produced a mushy cracked bland fruit. Two points for looking good. Minus 5 for not tasting good. I won't replant them next year.

John Fischer / KLCC

I waited to long to get seed potatoes, so I planted little yellow potatoes from the store - organic at that. They barely sprouted, and produced a poor crop. Some potatoes are treated to not sprout in the kitchen during storage - or in the garden if you use them to grow a new crop.

On the other hand, the beans I let run up the cable railing on the wheelchair ramp I built for my brother in law, grew very well. Easy to pick, and fun to look at. Letting one structure do two jobs can be a nice time saver.

I don't think I had any influence on the Quince crop, but there was enough of that increasingly rare fruit to make a fine batch of membrillo. If you are in my potluck group, you will see some all winter.

The mistake I always make is planting things - especially tomatoes- too close together. Maybe on garden number 65, I'll realize how big those little plants will get. Of course, you will remember what thrived, and what shriveled - but if you're forgetful. put a note in your seed container so you know what to do, and not do, next year.

I'm John Fischer with Good Gardening.