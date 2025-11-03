© 2025 KLCC

Good Gardening: Seasonal Reflections

By John Fischer
Published November 3, 2025 at 8:03 AM PST
As the steady winter rains end really end the summer garden season, it's a good time to look back at what worked, failed, and surprised you so next years garden can be better - or if there were a lot of failures, not as disappointing.

I try new varieties of tomato each year, and this season I grew a beautiful black cherry tomato that turned red on the underside as it ripened and produced a mushy cracked bland fruit. Two points for looking good. Minus 5 for not tasting good. I won't replant them next year.

I waited to long to get seed potatoes, so I planted little yellow potatoes from the store - organic at that. They barely sprouted, and produced a poor crop. Some potatoes are treated to not sprout in the kitchen during storage - or in the garden if you use them to grow a new crop.

On the other hand, the beans I let run up the cable railing on the wheelchair ramp I built for my brother in law, grew very well. Easy to pick, and fun to look at. Letting one structure do two jobs can be a nice time saver.

I don't think I had any influence on the Quince crop, but there was enough of that increasingly rare fruit to make a fine batch of membrillo. If you are in my potluck group, you will see some all winter.

The mistake I always make is planting things - especially tomatoes- too close together. Maybe on garden number 65, I'll realize how big those little plants will get. Of course, you will remember what thrived, and what shriveled - but if you're forgetful. put a note in your seed container so you know what to do, and not do, next year.

I'm John Fischer with Good Gardening.

Membrillo is a sweet, firm paste or block made from cooked quince, originating in Spain. It is known internationally as quince paste or quince cheese.

Good Gardening
John Fischer
John Fischer is a Master Gardener and Master Recycler and the host of KLCC's Good Gardening and Living Less Unsustainably.
