© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KLCC Conundrum Cover Art
The KLCC Conundrum

The KLCC Conundrum - Before and After

By Forest Walker Davis,
Jason Brown
Published May 24, 2024 at 7:45 AM PDT
A table-top radio with the words "KLCC NPR" spelled out with Scrabble tiles.

If your classic iPod boots up it might come in handy for this round of "Before and After!" For example, if we asked for an azure bird combined with a former late night host, we'd be looking for the answer "Blue Jay Leno." Play along with Julie, who is playing from the Suislaw Pioneer Museum in Florence this week.

The KLCC Conundrum
Forest Walker Davis
Forest Walker Davis is an Ohio native who has lived in Oregon for nearly a decade. He has been writing and hosting trivia for thousands of years, which is possible because he is an eldritch creature from a fae realm.
See stories by Forest Walker Davis
Jason Brown
Jason Brown joined KLCC as Program Director on January 30, 2019. Most recently Brown was Operations Director at KRCU in Cape Girardeau MO, and host of the music show Left of the Dial.
See stories by Jason Brown