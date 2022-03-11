Thursday eKLeCtiC for March 10, 2022

David Gizara has been a music volunteer at KLCC since 1993. He served as host of Night Jazz from 2001 to 2021 and now hosts Thursday eKLeCtiC, where he explores music of all genres to deliver to Oregonians with big ears.
This week we remember the monumental contributions Mark Lanegan made to music, and we’ll hear brand new tunes from the likes of Nilufer Yanya, Dehd and Cola. Eye 5 can be heard on radios all over western and central Oregon Friday nights 8:00-10:00 and Saturdays 3:00-5:00 on KLCC.