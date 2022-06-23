Thursday eKLeCtiC for June 23, 2022 - The Joni Mitchell Summer Solstice Radio Special
Published June 23, 2022 at 1:12 PM PDT
David Gizara celebrates the beginning of summer with the music of Joni Mitchell performed by her and the many musicians who revere her. The Joni Mitchel Summer Solstice Radio Special includes covers of Mitchell’s masterpieces by the likes of Flock of Dimes, Cassandra Wilson, Kevin Sandbloom, Diana Krall, and more.
David Gizara has been a music volunteer at KLCC since 1993. He served as host of Night Jazz from 2001 to 2021 and now hosts Thursday eKLeCtiC, where he explores music of all genres to deliver to Oregonians with big ears.