Oregon State women beat Portland 59-46 to win WCC Tournament and berth in NCAA Tournament

Catarina Ferreira finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds and Oregon State wrapped up its first season in the West Coast Conference with a tournament championship, ending two-time defending champion Portland's 13-game win streak with a 59-46 victory on Tuesday.

The fourth-seeded Beavers (19-15) earned the automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament a day after eliminating top-seed Gonzaga 63-61 in the semifinals. Oregon State has gone 19-13 in 13 previous trips to the NCAA Tournament with a Final Four appearance in 2016.

Ferreira made 5 of 12 shots with a 3-pointer and 5 of 9 free throws for Oregon State. AJ Marotte scored 11 on 3-for-12 shooting.

Maisie Burham totaled 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals to pace the second-seeded Pilots (29-4). She was 3 for 12 from the floor and 9 for 10 at the foul line. Alexis Mark had 11 points and five rebounds.

Burnham had six points to guide Portland to a 13-9 lead after one quarter. Oregon State outscored the Pilots by 14 in the second quarter for a 27-17 lead at the intermission.

Sela Heide grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to give the Beavers their largest lead at 39-25 with five minutes left in the third quarter. Burnham scored Portland's final five points at the foul line and the Pilots trailed 42-32.

Portland whittled away at the deficit and Emme Shearer's 3-pointer pulled the Pilots within 47-41 midway through the final quarter. Ferreira answered with a second-chance layup to spark a 6-0 run and Oregon State cruised from there.

The Pilots have six overall appearances in the NCAA Tournament — losing in the first round each time.

The Beavers won three straight Pac-12 Tournaments from 2015-17.

