© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon football hopes to take advantage of the limelight of ESPN’s College GameDay

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published November 20, 2025 at 2:05 PM PST
Head Oregon Football Coach Dan Lanning sits behind a microphone, ready to answer questions from the press.
GoDucks.com
Oregon football coach Dan Lanning spoke to media on Nov. 19, 2025.

College GameDay returns to Eugene Saturday, as No. 7 Oregon hosts No. 15 USC. It’ll be the first time since 2007 that the ESPN pre-game show visits the Ducks twice in a season. And it’s the third time the Ducks will be featured this fall — GameDay was in State College when the team defeated Penn State in overtime on Sept. 27.

At a press conference this week, Ducks’ Head Coach Dan Lanning emphasized the importance of this weekend’s game, and the spotlight on the program.

“Weekends like this, with the distractions, with all the pieces that are going on, can be huge weekends for you in recruiting,” Lanning said. “And we’ve been able to live off of moments like that here in the past, and certainly want to be able to take advantage of that this weekend.”

Saturday’s winner will get a ranking boost for this year’s 12-team College Football Playoff.

It’ll be Senior Day for the team’s final home game. Graduating players will be honored, including South Eugene native Inside Linebacker Bryce Boettcher.

This weekend also marks the induction of Marcus Mariota into the Oregon Athletics Hall of Fame. Mariota will be the celebrity “guest picker” on College GameDay.

The GameDay show will once again be broadcast from UO’s Memorial Quad. TV coverage begins at 6 a.m. Pacific time.

Kickoff in Autzen Stadium is at 12:30 p.m.

Oregon State has a bye this week, and will face Washington State in Pullman on Nov. 29.
Tags
Sports ESPNUniversity of Oregon Duck FootballMarcus MariotaDan LanningAutzen StadiumEugene
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards