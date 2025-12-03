© 2025 KLCC

Unbeaten Ducks host Beavers in resumption of rivalry basketball

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published December 3, 2025 at 7:02 AM PST
Kelly Graves
University of Oregon
Kelly Graves has been the head Women's Basketball coach at the University of Oregon since 2014.

It’s rivalry basketball day for Oregon and Oregon State’s women’s teams. The 9-0 Ducks host the 5-3 Beavers Wednesday evening in Eugene.

Speaking to media Tuesday, Oregon coach Kelly Graves said he’s ready to welcome coach Scott Rueck and the Beavers in the resumption of this rivalry matchup.

"Well, I'm glad that we're playing the game”, said Graves. “We couldn't work it out last year. Both sides tried and we just couldn't get it done, so I'm glad we're playing again. They're very good. I think Scott is one of the best coaches in the country, always have, and he's got a really good team again."

Graves said he thinks both he and Rueck would probably rethink the timing of this game, since both teams just wrapped up long road trips.

OSU is coming off a two-game losing streak. The Beavers are playing in the West Coast Conference this year and are fourth in league standings.

Ducks are tied with Maryland for first place in Big Ten standings. Oregon has had six different top scorers in the nine games they’ve played so far.

Tip-off is at 6:00 p.m. at Matthew Knight Arena.
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Sociology.
