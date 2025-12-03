Unbeaten Ducks host Beavers in resumption of rivalry basketball

It’s rivalry basketball day for Oregon and Oregon State’s women’s teams. The 9-0 Ducks host the 5-3 Beavers Wednesday evening in Eugene.

Speaking to media Tuesday, Oregon coach Kelly Graves said he’s ready to welcome coach Scott Rueck and the Beavers in the resumption of this rivalry matchup.

"Well, I'm glad that we're playing the game”, said Graves. “We couldn't work it out last year. Both sides tried and we just couldn't get it done, so I'm glad we're playing again. They're very good. I think Scott is one of the best coaches in the country, always have, and he's got a really good team again."

Graves said he thinks both he and Rueck would probably rethink the timing of this game, since both teams just wrapped up long road trips.

OSU is coming off a two-game losing streak. The Beavers are playing in the West Coast Conference this year and are fourth in league standings.

Ducks are tied with Maryland for first place in Big Ten standings. Oregon has had six different top scorers in the nine games they’ve played so far.

Tip-off is at 6:00 p.m. at Matthew Knight Arena.