Super Tuesday 2024
Live coverage begins at 5:00pm on KLCC.
-
President Joe Biden has won the Iowa Democratic caucuses, according to the race call from The Associated Press.Iowa held the first voting contest in the…
-
About $305 million has been spent for the Republican nomination, according to data provided to NPR by the ad-tracking firm AdImpact.Groups supporting…
-
Lawmakers in multiple states are working to limit the presence of firearms at polling stations ahead of the presidential election in November.On Monday,…
-
Independent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced Tuesday that she will not seek reelection in November.In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter,…
-
Krispy Kreme is celebrating not Super Tuesday but "Super Twosday." The doughnut chain announced on its website that it will be giving away two free glazed…
-
CLAYTON, N.C. — It was a pretty standard Super Tuesday scene outside a polling place in a strip mall. That is, until Monty Bynum pulled up wearing a…
-
In recent years, many Republican-led states have enacted rules requiring voters to show ID when casting a ballot.And now in predominantly liberal…
-
If you're voting in California today and trying to navigate your ballot, find your polling location, or have questions about process, our member stations…
-
Minnesota activists push Democratic primary voters to check 'uncommitted' over Biden's response to GazaActivists in Minnesota hope to send President Biden a protest message similar to the one made at the polls in Michigan last week over the war in Gaza.…
-
Super Tuesday is also a big test for Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, the Democrat challenging President Biden for their party's nomination.Phillips tweeted…