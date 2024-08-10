-
Tiller Trail Fire, now known as Dixon Fire, in Southern Oregon, prompts governor’s emergency responseDozens of people living near a small town in Southern Oregon are under evacuation orders due to a rapidly growing wildfire, which has triggered Gov. Tina Kotek to declare an emergency.
-
The Tiller Trail Fire is burning near the 28000 block of Tiller Trail Highway. The Level 3 orders are in effect for all residents of Crume Ranch Lane and all homes on Devil’s Knob Road in the Tiller and Drew area.