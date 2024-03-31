Oakland residents to celebrate history of soon to be demolished 99-year-old bridge

Residents of the rural Douglas County town of Oakland are planning one last walk across their soon to be demolished 99-year-old bridge.

Oakland’s bridge is part of Oregon Highway 99 and spans the Calapooya Creek and a railroad track.

Oakland Mayor Bette Keehley said the one-lane bridge has long been a source of complaints, but most residents will miss it.

“It's a historic landmark for us, and now it will be gone,” she said. “We will have a very stylish new bridge which is very nice and attractive, but it's just not the history of the area. We are a historic town and we are proud of our bridge to have been here so long.”

The bridge became increasingly unsafe as it aged, and vehicles grew larger. Keehley said many residents have had close calls, such pieces of railing falling off, or—before it was reduced to one lane—near collisions with logging trucks.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the state considered trying to salvage pieces of the bridge but found the materials contained lead and other potentially hazardous substances.

Oakland’s new bridge has lanes large enough for modern vehicles and enough shoulder space for bicycles and pedestrians. ODOT opened the replacement bridge to traffic in February. The new bridge is part of a $22.8 million joint project with the state and Douglas County that also replaced the Conn Ford Bridge west of Roseburg.

The town is planning a farewell party April 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. to let people walk over the bridge one last time before it’s demolished in mid-April. The public can meet near the bridge, or park in town and take a shuttle.

