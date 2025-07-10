Bend launches new e-bike share program

The City of Bend is rolling out a new bike share program with Veo, bringing 300 shared e-bikes to the community.

The move follows the city council’s April decision to create a permanent program after a pilot with Bird ended in 2024. Veo will operate under a multi-year license.

In a release, the City of Bend said bikes and e-bikes help reduce the City's carbon footprint by minimizing emissions as well as reducing traffic congestion and lowering single-occupancy vehicle use.

