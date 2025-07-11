LTD offers free bus rides to Oregon Country Fair for ticket holders

Lane Transit District is again partnering with the Oregon Country Fair to offer free bus rides for ticketed attendees on July 11, 12, and 13.

Fairgoers can catch buses from Eugene Station or Valley River Center Park & Ride to the fairgrounds west of Veneta. Service starts at 10 a.m. daily, with the last departure from Eugene at 5:30 p.m.

Only those with valid OCF tickets will be allowed to board. LTD advises Friday riders to expect possible delays due to regular transit service demands.