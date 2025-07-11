© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

LTD offers free bus rides to Oregon Country Fair for ticket holders

KLCC
Published July 11, 2025 at 2:35 PM PDT

Lane Transit District is again partnering with the Oregon Country Fair to offer free bus rides for ticketed attendees on July 11, 12, and 13.

Fairgoers can catch buses from Eugene Station or Valley River Center Park & Ride to the fairgrounds west of Veneta. Service starts at 10 a.m. daily, with the last departure from Eugene at 5:30 p.m.

Only those with valid OCF tickets will be allowed to board. LTD advises Friday riders to expect possible delays due to regular transit service demands.
Tags
Transportation LTDLane Transit DistrictOregon Country Fair