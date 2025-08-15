Lane Transit District signs deal for new, real-time tracking transit app

Lane Transit District will soon be getting a new app that will alert riders about delays, and other real-time route information.

On Tuesday, Lane Transit District’s board of directors signed off on a contract with Transit App, an international planning tool for bikeshare, rideshare and public transportation.

Dave Roth, Director of Mobility Planning and Policy for LTD, said riders will get real-time alerts about delays and detours on their route. They’ll also be encouraged to report issues with their bus stop, and provide feedback about their ride.

“Anytime people provide that feedback, they're awarded points,” Roth said. “There's a leaderboard for the most interactive app users, so it turns it into sort of a fun experience for the people using it.”

Roth said the app will work for all LTD services, including EmX and other in-town routes, as well as rural routes–including ones that are operated by other agencies.

While the app is available in the app store now, Transit App won’t launch LTD’s real-time alerts, route updates, and surveys until October. The new contract is paid for with a federal grant LTD applied for in 2021 to upgrade technology.

Roth said Transit App will not replace their current digital fare app, Umo, and riders should still continue to use it.

Transit App will also provide users with information about other local transportation options including nearby bikeshare locations. Roth said LTD’s goal is to eventually link most transportation options through the app, though fully integrating other local partners may be a few years away.

“The idea is to make it easier for people to discover new modes they may have not thought about previously, and make connections where they need to go using more modes,” Roth said.