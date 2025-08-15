© 2025 KLCC

Lane Transit District signs deal for new, real-time tracking transit app

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published August 15, 2025 at 7:57 AM PDT
A Lane Transit District bus waits for passengers to load on Thursday, Jan. 18. Some bus routes, such as Eugene Springfield service have resumed. Routes to more rural areas, or places that are still seeing heavy impacts from the ice storm, have not yet resumed service.
Rebecca Hansen-White
/
KLCC
A Lane Transit District bus waits for passengers to load in January 2024. LTD will soon be able to provide real-time alerts and detours, and opportunities for feedback with an app it hopes to fully launch in October.

Lane Transit District will soon be getting a new app that will alert riders about delays, and other real-time route information.

On Tuesday, Lane Transit District’s board of directors signed off on a contract with Transit App, an international planning tool for bikeshare, rideshare and public transportation.

Dave Roth, Director of Mobility Planning and Policy for LTD, said riders will get real-time alerts about delays and detours on their route. They’ll also be encouraged to report issues with their bus stop, and provide feedback about their ride.

“Anytime people provide that feedback, they're awarded points,” Roth said. “There's a leaderboard for the most interactive app users, so it turns it into sort of a fun experience for the people using it.”

Roth said the app will work for all LTD services, including EmX and other in-town routes, as well as rural routes–including ones that are operated by other agencies.

While the app is available in the app store now, Transit App won’t launch LTD’s real-time alerts, route updates, and surveys until October. The new contract is paid for with a federal grant LTD applied for in 2021 to upgrade technology.

Roth said Transit App will not replace their current digital fare app, Umo, and riders should still continue to use it.

Transit App will also provide users with information about other local transportation options including nearby bikeshare locations. Roth said LTD’s goal is to eventually link most transportation options through the app, though fully integrating other local partners may be a few years away.

“The idea is to make it easier for people to discover new modes they may have not thought about previously, and make connections where they need to go using more modes,” Roth said.
Transportation Lane Transit DistricttransitLocal Government
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
