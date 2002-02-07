© 2022 KLCC

John Grisham

Fresh Air
Published February 7, 2002 at 9:00 PM PST

One of the most popular writers of the legal thriller genre, John Grisham, talks to Terry about writing and law. His new book is called The Summons. It's about two brothers, their recently deceased father, and a mysterious stash of $3 million. Grisham is the author of Skipping Christmas, A Painted House, The Brethren, The Testament, The Street Lawyer, The Partner, The Runaway Jury, The Rainmaker, The Chamber, The Client, The Pelican Brief, The Firm, and A Time to Kill. Rebroadcast from Feb. 27, 1997.

