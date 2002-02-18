Singer Brenda Lee is one of the early rock 'n' roll singers, with hits such as "I'm Sorry," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," and "Break it To Me Gently." She's just been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, class of 2002. She's also in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Lee was born Brenda Mae Tarpley in Atlanta. At the age of 13, in 1957, she made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry. She's performed around the world. Her new memoir is Little Miss Dynamite: The Life and Times of Brenda Lee.

