Actress Lupe Ontiveros stars in the new film Real Women Have Curves as a mother at odds with her two teenage daughters. She recently starred in the independent film Chuck and Buck. Her other films include Todd Solontzs Storytelling. and James Brooks As Good as it Gets. In 1983 she had a major role in the movie El Norte. Ontiveros is a founding member of LAs Latino Theatre Company.

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air