Leader and bassist of the band Kiss, Gene Simmons.

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published December 29, 2002 at 9:00 PM PST

This is a repeat of Terry Gross' now-infamous interview with the Kiss band member. The band rose to prominence and popularity in the mid 1970s. They were known for their Halloweenish face paint, black-leather outfits, platform heels and grandiose stage shows where Simmons spit blood, belched fire and stuck out his seven-inch tongue. Simmons' autobiography is Kiss and Make-Up which details his early years growing up in Israel and later Brooklyn. This interview first aired February 4, 2002.

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air

Terry Gross
