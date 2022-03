Helen Mirren introduced the character of British police inspector Jane Tennison in the first Prime Suspect miniseries, imported by PBS 14 years ago.

Since then, off and on, Mirren has reprised the character in five other Prime Suspect dramas, most recently two years ago. This weekend and next, the PBS anthology series Masterpiece Theatre presents the last entry: Prime Suspect: The Final Act.

