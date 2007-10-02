© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Making 'Magic' (And Trouble) with Sarah Silverman

Fresh Air
Published October 2, 2007 at 2:13 PM PDT
She only looks prim: Sarah Silverman's comic repertoire includes more than one song about poop. (Lesbian reproduction, too.)
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Getty Images
September 11, AIDS, the Holocaust — comic and actress Sarah Silverman has repeatedly proved that practically nothing need be off limits in a joke. Take the title of her Off-Broadway show, which later became a film: Jesus Is Magic. Or the music video, available on her Comedy Central show's blog, of "The Doodie Song."

Silverman has appeared in films including School of Rock and There's Something About Mary and she was a member of the Saturday Night Live ensemble in the early '90s.

The second season of The Sarah Silverman Program begins tonight on Comedy Central.

