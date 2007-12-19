The Year's Best Books: Our Critic's Picks

Fresh Air's book critic looks back at a busy year and selects the books that linger in memory as the calendar page turns.

Her favorite fiction:

Richard Russo's Bridge of Sighs

Min Jin Lee's Free Food for Millionaires

Stewart O'Nan's Last Night at the Lobster

Roddy Doyle's Paula Spencer

Salley Vickers' The Other Side of You

Ian McEwan's On Chesil Beach

Fred Vargas' Wash This Blood from My Hands

Ann Patchett's Run

Philip Roth's Exit Ghost



Nonfiction picks:

A.M Homes' The Mistress' Daughter

Clare Tomalin's Thomas Hardy

Arnold Rampersad's Ralph Ellison: A Biography

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.