Ernst Lubitsch's Comedic, Elegant Early Operettas

Fresh Air | By Lloyd Schwartz
Published February 6, 2008 at 8:19 AM PST

The introduction of sound to movies left audiences hungry for "talkies" and paved the way for the comedic operettas of German-born Jewish film director Ernst Lubitsch.

Classical music critic Lloyd Schwartz reviews Lubitsch Musicals: Eclipse From the Criterion Collection, a new DVD featuring Lubitsch's bawdy, elegant early works, including the films One Hour With You, Monte Carlo, The Smiling Lieutenant and The Merry Widow.

Lloyd Schwartz
Lloyd Schwartz is the classical music critic for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross.
