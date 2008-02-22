© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
'Juno': Not Your Average Teen Pregnancy Movie

Fresh Air
Published February 22, 2008 at 8:39 AM PST
Getty Images
Diablo Cody is the writer of <em>Juno</em> and has received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Juno, a film that tells the story of a pregnant 16-year-old in search of a worthy adoptive couple for her child, didn't start out as a teen-pregnancy movie.

"We didn't intend to make a movie about teen pregnancy and the options available to people who find themselves in that situation," says screenwriter Diablo Cody. "We just wanted to tell a personal story about maturity and relationships. And the pregnancy just kind of motivates the story."

Cody and Juno director Jason Reitman speak about their experiences making the film, which is nominated for four Academy Awards.

