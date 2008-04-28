© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Killer Penmanship in 'Death Note'

Fresh Air | By John Powers
Published April 28, 2008 at 8:20 AM PDT
A high school student uses a supernatural notebook to rid the world of evil in 'Death Note.'
/
/
A high school student uses a supernatural notebook to rid the world of evil in 'Death Note.'

In the Japanese anime series Death Note, high school student Light Yagami is in possession of a super-powered notebook that allows him to kill anyone, simply by writing down the victim's name. Light tries to use the book to rid the world of evil, but he's not the only one with an interest in the notebook.

Based on a comic series by the same name, the show airs during Adult Swim on the Cartoon Network. Volume 4 of the series will be released on DVD Tuesday. Critic-at-large John Powers offers a commentary.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

John Powers
John Powers is the pop culture and critic-at-large on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. He previously served for six years as the film critic.
See stories by John Powers