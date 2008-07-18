Matt Weiner's 'Mad Men,' A Dazzling Product

Mad Men seems to be an easy sell. The AMC television drama just racked up an astounding 16 Emmy nominations after winning two Golden Globes.

Matt Weiner is the man behind the successful program, which focuses on Madison Avenue advertising executives in the 1960s. Before creating Mad Men, Weiner wrote and produced episodes of the HBO series The Sopranos, which garnered him both a Writer's Guild Award and an Emmy.

This interview was originally broadcast Aug. 9, 2007.

