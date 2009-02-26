'Simpsons' Gets Two More Seasons On FOX

MELISSA BLOCK, host:

(Soundbite of music)

NORRIS: We have huge, huge news from Hollywood today, just huge: One giant of television, being toppled by another.

(Soundbite of TV program, "The Simpsons")

Mr. DAN CASTELLANETA (Actor): (As Homer Simpson) Doh!

BLOCK: "The Simpsons" are getting another two seasons on the air, Fox announced today. That will make 22 seasons, breaking the record for the longest-running primetime series, that's held by "Gunsmoke." That's a big accomplishment for Homer and his family.

(Soundbite of television program, "The Simpsons")

Ms. JULIE KAVNER (Actor): (As Marge Simpson) You will not be getting a tattoo for Christmas.

Mr. CASTELLANETA: (As Homer) Yeah. If you want one, you'll have to pay for it out of your own allowance.

Ms. NANCY CARTWRIGHT (Actor): (As Bart Simpson) All right.

Ms. KAVNER: (As Marge) Homer.

(Soundbite of telephone ringing)

Mr. CASTELLANETA: (As Homer) Hello.

BLOCK: Fox is promising that there will be 493 episodes of dysfunctional-Simpson family fun. The other current show that could be in the running for this record - now in its 19th season on NBC - "Law and Order".

