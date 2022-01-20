© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The state of unity, democracy and religion in the U.S. since President Biden took office

Published January 20, 2022 at 10:40 AM PST
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th U.S. president. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th U.S. president. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

One year ago at his inauguration, President Biden promised to unite a deeply divided nation, still reeling from the attack on the Capitol and struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

One year later, we explore issues of unity, democracy and religion with the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, the presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, and Jon Meacham, presidential biographer, author and co-chair of the Vanderbilt Project on Unity and American Democracy.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.