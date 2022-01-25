© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
How foreign policy can shape a presidency

Published January 25, 2022 at 9:11 AM PST

President Biden is considering deploying troops to NATO allies in Eastern Europe as Russia continues to threaten Ukraine. The Biden administration and NATO are pursuing a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, discusses how foreign policy issues shape presidencies, and how they can influence a president’s domestic agenda and approval ratings.

