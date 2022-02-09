© 2022 KLCC

How the fallout around Biden's top science adviser Eric Lander impacts the administration

Published February 9, 2022 at 10:11 AM PST

It’s been a swift fall from grace for President Biden’s top science adviser. Eric Lander was sworn into office last June, but earlier this week he resigned from his position as director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Lev Facher, Washington correspondent for STAT, discusses the impact of Lander’s resignation on the administration’s big science initiatives.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.