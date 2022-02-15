© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump organization's accounting firm says 10 years of financial statements are unreliable

Published February 15, 2022 at 9:11 AM PST

Reporter Ilya Marritz speaks with Here & Now’s Scott Tong about the news, revealed in court documents Monday, that the accounting firm Mazars USA has ended its long relationship with the Trump Organization. The firm says ten years of financial statements it prepared about the Trump Organization are unreliable.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.