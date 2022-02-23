Rats! Tackling a growing problem in Eugene

Rats! Rodents continue to be a problem in the Eugene area. In fact, Merle Jackson with Merle’s Pest Control said rat issues are increasing. She suggests now is the time for prevention.

"In the winter months they’re actively trying to find a place to nest," she told KLCC. "That’s when they have a tendency to come into cars and your house. The main thing to protect your home is exclusion. You need to walk around your house and you need to make sure that there are no entry points to go in your crawl space.”

Jackson said rodents use crawl spaces to gain access to a house. She said they can fit into holes nearly as small as a dime—they just need to get their head in. Jackson warned rats are a neighborhood issue. Because it’s tough to monitor others who scatter bird seed or don’t cover chicken food, she recommends taking steps to protect your own home.