The financial pressure facing Russia

WAMU 88.5 | By Sophia Alvarez Boyd
Published March 1, 2022 at 5:25 AM PST
A man walks past the Moscow's stock market building in downtown Moscow.
The financial pressure on Russia continues to ramp up.

On Monday, the U.S. announced it was placing even more sanctions on the Kremlin – freezing the assets of the Central Bank of Russia.

And on Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans to cut several Russian banks from the international finance system known as SWIFT.

It’s a decision that global leaders have referred to as a “financial nuclear option.”

But will putting a dent in Russia’s economy stop Vladimir Putin? 

Sophia Alvarez Boyd
