Residents in Ukraine's port city Odesa anxiously prepare, wait for possible attack from Russia

Published March 10, 2022 at 9:06 AM PST

The military has been fortifying buildings with barbed wire and sandbags in Odesa. Ukraine’s third-largest city is an economic hub and a possible future target of Russia.

Isabelle Khurshudyan, a foreign correspondent for The Washington Post, discusses how the city is preparing for a potential attack from Russia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.