China's largest surge in COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic challenges zero-tolerance strategy

Published March 15, 2022 at 10:06 AM PDT

China is battling its biggest surge in COVID-19 cases in two years. Authorities have responded with strict lockdowns in four key cities and closed off the entire northeastern province of Jilin, a manufacturing hub.

NPR’s Beijing correspondent Emily Feng shares the latest details about the outbreak and explains why some in China are now calling for a more sustainable and long-term approach to managing the virus.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

