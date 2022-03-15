China's largest surge in COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic challenges zero-tolerance strategy

China is battling its biggest surge in COVID-19 cases in two years. Authorities have responded with strict lockdowns in four key cities and closed off the entire northeastern province of Jilin, a manufacturing hub.

NPR’s Beijing correspondent Emily Feng shares the latest details about the outbreak and explains why some in China are now calling for a more sustainable and long-term approach to managing the virus.

