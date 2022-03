“The Queen of Basketball,” a documentary about the late basketball great Lusia “Lucy” Harris, has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary (Short Subject).

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with one of the executive producers of the film, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

