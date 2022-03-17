© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Russia's false claims about biological weapons in Ukraine stoke fears of chemical attack

Published March 17, 2022 at 9:11 AM PDT

As Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds on, U.S. and allied officials have claimed Russia might use chemical weapons in Ukraine in a “false flag” attack as a retroactive justification for its invasion.

There’s no evidence that Russia has used chemical or biological weapons in the war so far, but last week Russia amplified false claims about biological weapons in Ukraine.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Sam Nunn, former U.S. senator from Georgia and founder of the Nuclear Threat Initiative.

