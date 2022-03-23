'The Whiteness of Wealth': Why Black Americans pay higher taxes

For the full story, click here.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Emory tax law professor Dorothy Brown about her book “The Whiteness of Wealth: How the Tax System Impoverishes Black Americans — And How We Can Fix It.”

She argues in the book that the U.S. systems for generating wealth inherently favor white Americans while also penalizing Black Americans. The book is out in paperback this week.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

