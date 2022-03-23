© 2022 KLCC

Unprecedented heat wave hits Antarctica

Published March 23, 2022 at 10:40 AM PDT

Imagine the temperature rising in your neighborhood by 70 degrees. Well, in Antarctica, this 70-degree rise has actually happened over the last week.

Climatologists are saying this is unprecedented — and that the larger implications are very troubling.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with Kasha Patel, deputy weather editor for the Capital Weather Gang at The Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

