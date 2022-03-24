The News Roundup — Domestic

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson concluded a week of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, facing aggressive questioning by GOP lawmakers regarding her past as a public defender and her sentencing in child porn cases. A confirmation vote could come as early as Monday.

President Joe Biden traveled to Brussels for emergency talks with NATO leaders. The White House announced plans for additional sanctions, and will open the U.S. to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

Biden’s administration said it won’t have enough money to fund fourth shots of a COVID-19 vaccine for Americans, as the BA.2 variant, a subvariant of omicron, comprises more than 30% of recent COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

