Ukraine-Russia peace talks reach 'a potential turning point' — but there are 'obstacles ahead'

Published March 29, 2022 at 10:06 AM PDT

Washington Post national security reporter Missy Ryan joins Here & Now host Scott Tong to discuss what’s coming out of peace talks today between Ukraine and Russia, including a Russian offer to pull back troops from Kyiv and a Ukrainian offer of long-range talks over the future of Russian-occupied Crimea.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.