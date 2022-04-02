© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
An addiction expert on how to fight Oregon’s growing fentanyl crisis

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Sheraz Sadiq
Published April 2, 2022 at 9:51 AM PDT
The Drug Enforcement Agency is seizing counterfeit pills laced with potentially lethal amounts of fentanyl that are made to resemble prescription painkillers like oxycodone.
Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)
/
The Drug Enforcement Agency is seizing counterfeit pills laced with potentially lethal amounts of fentanyl that are made to resemble prescription painkillers like oxycodone.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, an average of five people in Oregon die each week from opioid overdoses. And in just a one-year period, from October 2020 to October 2021, drug overdoses in Oregon increased by more than 40 percent. Driving this surge is fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times more powerful than heroin. Criminal drug networks are mass producing counterfeit pills made to resemble oxycodone and other prescription painkillers that contain potentially lethal amounts of fentanyl, according to law enforcement. Joining us is Todd Korthuis, a professor of medicine and public health and the chief of addiction medicine at Oregon Health & Science University, who says fentanyl is fueling a public health crisis in the state.

If you’d like to comment on any of the topics in this show, or suggest a topic of your own, please get in touch with us on Facebook or Twitter, send an email to thinkoutloud@opb.org, or you can leave a voicemail for us at 503-293-1983. The call-in phone number during the noon hour is 888-665-5865.

Sheraz Sadiq