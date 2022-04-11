Our climate is heating up and we know how to stop it. But will we?

The latest report from the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change focuses on how communities can prevent the worst of the climate crisis. It goes well beyond meatless Mondays and driving an electric vehicle. The scientists also make clear what will happen if we don’t.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterressaid the world is on a path to double the 1.5°C/2.7°F warming limit set in Paris.

“Some Government and business leaders are saying one thing, but doing another. Simply put, they are lying. And the results will be catastrophic. This is a climate emergency. Climate scientists warn that we are already perilously close to tipping points that could lead to cascading and irreversible climate impacts. But, high‑emitting Governments and corporations are not just turning a blind eye, they are adding fuel to the flames. They are choking our planet, based on their vested interests and historic investments in fossil fuels, when cheaper, renewable solutions provide green jobs, energy security and greater price stability.”

According to the report, to have any hope of a livable world in the future, we need to stop using fossil fuels now. Getting there might be easier than you think. The only question is whether we want to.

