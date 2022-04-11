© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why the U.S. population growth slowed down last year — and why it matters

Published April 11, 2022 at 9:52 AM PDT

The United States’s population is growing at the slowest rate in the country’s history.

After stagnating over the past decade, population growth fell in 2020 and then fell even further in 2021, according to new census data.

Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic, explains the reasons why and why this slow growth matters.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.