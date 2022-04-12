Texas woman arrested, charged with murder for 'self-induced abortion': What happens now

After a Texas woman was arrested, charged with murder for what officials say was a “self-induced abortion” and jailed for three days, the district attorney for Starr County Texas is moving to dismiss the case.

Even with Texas’s new abortion restrictions, under the state’s law, a pregnant person can’t be charged with murder or homicide for having an abortion.

Stephen Vladeck, professor at the University of Texas School of Law, discusses this case and the chilling effect it could have on legal access to abortion in Texas.

