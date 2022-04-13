Library of Congress selects recordings by Alicia Keys, Ricky Martin, Wu-Tang Clan and more for prese
Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson and Anthony Brooks review some of the 25 recordings deemed worthy of preservation by the Library of Congress on Wednesday.
Here’s the full list of 2022 selections by the National Recording Registry, in chronological order.
“Harlem Strut” — James P. Johnson (1921)
Franklin D. Roosevelt: Complete Presidential Speeches (1933-1945)
“Walking the Floor Over You” — Ernest Tubb (1941, single)
“On a Note of Triumph” (May 8, 1945)
“Jesus Gave Me Water” — The Soul Stirrers (1950, single)
“Ellington at Newport” — Duke Ellington (1956, album)
“We Insist! Max Roach’s Freedom Now Suite” — Max Roach (1960, album)
“The Christmas Song” — Nat King Cole (1961, single)
“Tonight’s the Night” — The Shirelles (1961, album)
“Moon River” — Andy Williams (1962, single)
“In C” — Terry Riley (1968,album)
“It’s a Small World” — The Disneyland Boys Choir (1964, single)
“Reach Out, I’ll Be There” — The Four Tops (1966, single)
Hank Aaron’s 715th Career Home Run (April 8, 1974)
“Bohemian Rhapsody” — Queen (1975, single)
“Don’t Stop Believin’” — Journey (1981, single)
“Canciones de Mi Padre” — Linda Ronstadt (1987, album)
“Nick of Time” — Bonnie Raitt (1989, album)
“The Low End Theory” — A Tribe Called Quest (1991, album)
“Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” — Wu-Tang Clan (1993, album)
“Buena Vista Social Club” (1997, album)
“Livin’ La Vida Loca” — Ricky Martin (1999, single)
“Songs in A Minor” — Alicia Keys (2001, album)
WNYC broadcasts for the day of 9/11 (Sept. 11, 2001)
“WTF with Marc Maron” (Guest: Robin Williams) (April 26, 2010)
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.