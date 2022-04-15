How the pause on federal student loan repayments has helped borrowers find financial footing
The Biden administration extended a freeze on federal student loan payments this month. It’s the sixth extension in the two years since the pandemic began.
Alpha Taylor is one federal student loan borrower with a six-figure debt. He tells host Peter O’Dowd how the break from payments has helped him.
