Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Russia halting natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria pushes Europe to find alternatives

Published April 28, 2022 at 10:06 AM PDT

Europe has depended on Russia for about 40% of its energy supply, but Russia’s decision Wednesday to cut off natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria could speed up Europe’s move away from Russian energy entirely.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks with Ali Velshi, anchor and economics correspondent at MSNBC.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.