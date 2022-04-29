© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
FDA proposes ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars

Published April 29, 2022 at 10:33 AM PDT

The Food and Drug Administration is proposing a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. Advocates and public health experts say the move could prevent hundreds of thousands of premature deaths over the next 40 years, especially in Black communities where menthols were marketed aggressively for years.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Mike Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

