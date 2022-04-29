FDA proposes ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars

The Food and Drug Administration is proposing a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. Advocates and public health experts say the move could prevent hundreds of thousands of premature deaths over the next 40 years, especially in Black communities where menthols were marketed aggressively for years.

